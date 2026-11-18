Last week I received an email from my Class of ’73 mate and dear friend of 58 years, Brian Butler. It was a prediction—which I had requested—for last Saturday’s Harvard football game at Penn. It read:

We win and Yale [at home] beats Princeton. Harv clinches the IL [Ivy League] before the Y game, a rarity. Prediction: Harv 27-10.

I should have immediately bought a lottery ticket, because the afternoon played out almost exactly as Brian had foreseen. With a 38-24 victory at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, coupled with Yale’s 28-0 thumping of Princeton in New Haven, Harvard (8-1 overall, 5-1 in league play) clinched no less than a tie for the Ivy title.

This is the Crimson’s fourth straight Ivy championship and their 21st overall, outright or shared. This Saturday, if Harvard loses to the Elis in The Game, and the Tigers defeat Penn at Princeton, Harvard and Princeton would finish in a tie for the title. But by virtue of Harvard’s 35-7 victory over Princeton, the Crimson have clinched the automatic bid to the Football Championship Series (FCS) playoffs, which begin on Saturday, November 28.

This is the second year in a row that Harvard has made the postseason. (Last year, alas: Villanova 52, Harvard 7 in the first game.) So, on Thanksgiving Day, go easy on your ritual gorge—you’ll need to be rested and ready for bonus football.

HAPPY TO SEE YOU HERE Harvard’s Ryan Tattersall and captain Xaviah Bascon have an end-zone huddle after Bascon scored the first of his two touchdowns. | Photograph courtesy of Harvard Athletics

For a while last Saturday, it seemed as if the Quakers would spoil this scenario. Harvard, which had entered the game ranked No. 19 in the FCS, jumped out early to a lead of 17-3, but at the end of the second quarter Penn scored 21 points and went into halftime with a 24-17 lead. That margin held deep into the third quarter.

But the Crimson scored the game’s final 21 points, battering their way to an insurance touchdown near game’s end. Much credit goes to senior captain and running back Xaviah Bascon, who had his best game of the season, gaining 104 yards on 18 carries, including a touchdown. Props also go to freshman sensation wide receiver Nate Bailey, the uncoverable one, who made a game-high 13 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns; and the defense, which locked the Quakers down in the second half, limiting them to 76 yards.

In the beginning, Harvard was well-nigh unstoppable. The Crimson’s first two possessions consisted of long drives that yielded 10 points. The first was an eight-play, 74-yard march that was aided by a Penn penalty for pass interference. Sophomore running back Cole Allen figured prominently, making a 16-yard run, then capping the series by snagging a 22-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Charlie Smith, then scampering for a 22-yard touchdown. Junior Kieran Corr kicked the extra point. Harvard 7, Penn 0.

When the Crimson got possession again, they held the ball for 17 plays. On a fourth-and-one from the Harvard 42, Stephenson family head coach for Harvard football Andrew Aurich showed no fear, choosing to go for the first down and being rewarded for his audacity when freshman quarterback Kise Flannery—the designated running quarterback—crashed for three yards. This drive petered out on the Penn 22, so Corr booted a 40-yard field goal. Harvard 10, Penn 0.

CUTBACK Aided by a block from Xaviah Bascon (0), Nate Bailey skitters upfield. Freshman sensation Bailey caught 13 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. | Photograph courtesy of Harvard Athletics

Early in the second quarter, the Quakers drove to the Crimson five but were stalled by linebackers junior Dorsey Benefield (game-high 12 tackles) and senior Sean Line. They settled for a 23-yard field goal by Mason Walters. Harvard 10, Penn 3.

But then Smith got into gear. He connected with sophomore wideout Ryan Tattersall for a 31-yard pass-and-run. Then, from the Penn 14, he zinged a pass over the middle to Bailey in the end zone. Corr converted. Harvard 17, Penn 3.

A bit under seven minutes remained in the half. They were a Crimson nightmare. Penn quarterback Karson Siqueiros-Lasky caught Harvard in a blitz and fired to receiver Ronan Johannson, who had snuck behind the Crimson defense. Johansson galloped to the end zone for a 69-yard score. Walters kicked the point. Harvard 17, Penn 10.

On its next series, the Crimson went three-and-out. Harvard sophomore Brian Checkley dropped back to the Crimson five to punt. The ball was snapped and in rushed a horde of angry Quakers. The punt was blocked, the ball popped in the air, and Penn’s Ben Wable caught it in the end zone. Walters added the point. Harvard 17, Penn 17.

It got worse. On the first play after kickoff, Smith’s pass was tipped. It settled into the hands of linebacker Zach Darche, who ran it 28 yards to the house. Again, Walters converted. Penn 24, Harvard 17. Three touchdowns in 2:41.

The half ended. In 2014—the most recent season the Crimson were unbeaten—they also trailed the Quakers 24-17 at Franklin Field in the third quarter. Ultimately, Harvard prevailed 34-24. Would it happen again?

On this day, not until the middle of the third quarter did the Crimson get the equalizer. The comeback commenced with Checkley’s revenge. The Harvard punter launched a 63-yard boomer that came to rest at the Penn three. The Quakers went three and out, and after a punt the Crimson took over at the Quaker 34. On the first play Smith lofted a pass to the right side of the end zone. Bailey, having come from the left, ran under the ball and made a sliding catch. (He was like a baseball outfielder going low for a fly ball.) Corr kicked the tying point. Harvard 24, Penn 24.

Near the end of the quarter, Penn coach Rick Santos tried to replicate Aurich’s success in making a first down on fourth-and-one from the Quaker 45. It backfired spectacularly when Harvard sophomore linebacker Ethan Carson busted in and sacked Siqueiros-Lasky for a loss of 11. The Crimson took over and in six plays were in the end zone on a five-yard Bascon burst. Another Corr kick made it Harvard 31, Penn 24.

SELF-CONGRATULATION As beleaguered Penn defensive back Devin Malloy (4) walks away, Harvard freshman wideout Nate Bailey gives his already patented end-zone salute. | Photograph courtesy of Harvard Athletics

More than 12 minutes remained. After the Quakers went three-and-out, the Crimson took over on their 23 and began a drive, not incidentally using up more than six minutes. Bascon and Allen followed senior offensive linemen Thomas O’Brien and Spencer Doan for steady gains. For the final two yards Flannery was inserted, and he charged into the end zone. Corr punctuated. Harvard 38, Penn 24. Four minutes later, the Crimson had their 24th Ivy title.

Now comes Yale. The Elis have had an up-and-down season, playing with heavy hearts after the death of former coach Tony Reno in October. (Their quarterback is Dante Reno, son of Tony.) But they may be hitting their stride, as the shutout of Princeton attests. Moreover, a victory on Saturday, which would be their fifth straight in The Game, would make their season. Expect both teams to empty their bag of tricks.

For the projected outcome, we turn to the Oracle of Mather House, Brian Butler ’73. His prediction: At Fenway, with normal weather, look for Y to hammer the ground attack with their best runner [freshman Hugo Djeumeni Kemeni]. I don’t think they have the pass attack to get more than seven points ahead, or to score quickly if behind in the second half. Prediction: Harv 27-13.

Go snap up those lottery tickets.

Tidbits

QUELLING THE QUAKERS: With Saturday’s victory, Harvard stretched its lead in the series with Penn to 55-39-2.

CATCHING UP: With 13 receptions against Penn, freshman wide receiver Nate Bailey moved into a tie for second place on Harvard’s all-time single-season reception list with 71, achieved by Carl Morris ’03 in 2001. Morris is in first place with 90 catches in 2002.

COMING UP: The 142nd Playing of The Game! Next Saturday, Harvard and Yale meet for the second time at Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox and almost as hallowed as this rivalry. (The Game was already 37 years old when Friendly Fenway witnessed its first pitch.). Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. The game will be telecast on ESPNU and broadcast on Bloomberg 92.9 FM and WHRB 95.3 FM. In a series that began in 1875, Yale leads 72-61-8 and has won the last four, including 45-28 last year in New Haven. In 2026, the Elis are 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Ivy play. In 2018, the first time the teams met at Fenway, Harvard won 45-27.

THE SCORE BY QUARTERS

Harvard 10 7 7 14 — 38 Penn 0 24 0 0 — 24

Attendance: 8,246

WEEKLY ROUNDUP

Brown 28, Columbia 20

Cornell 20, Dartmouth 14

Yale 28, Princeton 0

THE SEASON SO FAR: follow Dick Friedman’s dispatches.

Preview: Can Harvard’s Football Team Repeat Its Ivy League Success?

Crimson Football: Harvard 31, UNH 7

Crimson Football: Harvard 14, Brown 10

Crimson Football: Harvard 20, Colgate 17

Crimson Football: Harvard 41, Cornell 29

Crimson Football: Harvard 30, Holy Cross 7

Harvard 35, Princeton 7 as Crimson Football Remains Undefeated

Crimson Football: Dartmouth 24, Harvard 14

Crimson Football: Harvard 37, Columbia 0