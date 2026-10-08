Harvard Alumni Association Club and SIGs Awards Winners Named for 2026

The Harvard Alumni Association Clubs and Shared Interest Groups (SIGs) Awards recognize exceptional volunteer contributions.

Outstanding Alumni Leadership Award recipient Katherine Zeitlin Haskell ’79 has advanced the mission of the Harvard Club of Washington, D.C., for more than 35 years. As club president, she navigated leadership transitions. She also spearheaded a project to launch a new club website, a comprehensive review of membership criteria, and a bylaw update.

The Outstanding Alumni Community Award honors the Harvard Club of France and the Harvard Latino Alumni Alliance.

The Harvard Club of France has organized events, including a “Harvard in the Regions” series, and partnered with other Harvard organizations and Ivy+ alumni groups. The club supports the Harvard French Scholarship Fund and the Fundraising4Access initiative.

The Harvard Latino Alumni Alliance (HLAA) has energized alumni and students while highlighting the experiences of Latino students and graduates. Through expanded programming and regional hubs, the SIG has increased membership across the United States. The SIG independently hosted the inaugural Latino Alumni Conference in Cambridge and has bolstered connections with student-led groups and paired students with alumni mentors.