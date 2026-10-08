Meet the 2026 John P. Reardon Jr. Alumni Award Winners

The Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) John P. Reardon Jr. Alumni Award honors individuals for their longtime contributions to the University. This year’s recipients are:

Geraldine Acuña-Sunshine ’92, M.P.P. ’96, of Boston and Manila, Philippines, was the first Filipina elected to the Board of Overseers, served as its vice chair for 2023-24, and is a past president of the Harvard Club of the Philippines. She has co-chaired the Harvard College Fund (HCF) and the Harvard Kennedy School’s HKS Fund executive committees.

Eryn Ament Bingle ’95, of Riverside, Conn., has been a class reunion co-chair and member of the HCF executive committee since 2005. She has served on the HAA’s board of directors, the HCF Women’s Philanthropy Initiative, and the Phillips Brooks House Association (PBHA) national advisory board for public service.

Robert “Bob” S. Blacklow ’55, M.D. ’59, of Lincoln, Mass., has been a class secretary, reunion chair, and HCF volunteer, as well as a member of the Harvard Medical School reunion planning and gift committees, the Committee for the Happy Observance of Commencement, and the PBHA board.

Robert “Bob” George Manson, M.P.A .’04, of Dublin, Ireland, is a longtime member and past president of the Harvard Club of Ireland. He established a fellowship for nonprofit leaders in Ireland to attend Harvard Business School executive education programs and co-founded a program encouraging students to apply to the Harvard Kennedy School.

Allyson Mendenhall ’90, M.L.A. ’99, of Denver, Colo., has held numerous roles—including chair of the Graduate School of Design (GSD) alumni council and graduate school director on the HAA board. The first GSD graduate to serve as HAA board president (2022-23), she received the Harvard GSD Alumni Award.

Steven Schaumberger, M.B.A. ’88, of Chicago, has organized and hosted hundreds of events that foster connection and lifelong learning as the programming chair for the Harvard Business School Club of Chicago and the Harvard Club of Chicago.