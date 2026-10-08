Harvard Students Honored for Improving Dorm Life

Two students have been named David and Mimi Aloian Memorial Scholars for enriching the quality of life in their Houses.

Sophia (Fengrui) He ’27, of Leverett House and Newton, Massachusetts, is a double concentrator in history and economics with a secondary field of study in energy and environment. She blends rigorous scholarship with a commitment to service, including as a U.S. Army ROTC cadet. As Leverett’s Stein chair, she has transformed weekly gatherings into vibrant spaces of social and intellectual belonging and has founded an event series that fosters connections between students and alumni.

Jacqueline Metzger ’27, of Quincy House and Washington, D.C., is a history concentrator with a secondary field of study in theater, dance, and media. As House committee co-chair and Festa chair, Metzger leads cornerstone events such as Quinski (a ski-themed party), the House Formal, and Housing Day. Metzger also attends to quieter rituals of care, such as checking in on peers, making meal deliveries, and sharing the comfort of her three-legged rescue cat, Monty. As student chair of Quincy’s “Big Questions” dinner series, she creates space for honest dialogue on philosophical and ethical issues.