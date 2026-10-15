Which Lifestyle Medicine Pillar Suits You?

Take this quiz on six healthy habits that Harvard doctors recommend

From The November-December 2026 Issue

Colorful icons representing sleep, fruit, speech, and a mind with a water lily.

Our story “To Promote Healthy Habits, Start With the Doctors” outlines six interlocking pillars of lifestyle medicine that, when practiced together, can improve health outcomes. Take this quiz to determine which pillar best matches your current habits.

Published in the November-December 2026 print issue under the headline “,” in the section.

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