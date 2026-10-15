Which Lifestyle Medicine Pillar Suits You?
Take this quiz on six healthy habits that Harvard doctors recommend
Our story “To Promote Healthy Habits, Start With the Doctors” outlines six interlocking pillars of lifestyle medicine that, when practiced together, can improve health outcomes. Take this quiz to determine which pillar best matches your current habits.
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