On Monday, a federal judge struck down a Trump administration rule that sought to restrict how long international students can study in the United States. In a scathing eight-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, J.D. ’81, called the new rule “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law.”

Put forward by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the rule would have revoked a decades-long federal policy that linked visas to the duration of a student’s academic program. International students and visiting scholars would have been admitted for only four years at a time. At Harvard and elsewhere, most Ph.D. programs take five or more years to complete. To stay longer, the rule said, students would have to apply to the federal government for an extension.

The new regulation also sought to prohibit international students from changing their academic concentrations, pursuing joint degrees, or participating in programs that were not at a higher academic level than a program they’d previously completed (for instance, obtaining a second master’s degree, or earning an M.B.A. after receiving a J.D.).

A group of plaintiffs filed suit against the rule in August. Among those plaintiffs are three organizations that represent a variety of colleges, universities, and educators—including Harvard—and four labor organizations.

The federal government has argued that the new rule is necessary to protect national security and prevent fraud. In September, while granting a preliminary injunction that postponed the rule from going into effect, Saylor described the government’s claim as “border[ing] on the absurd.”

This week, in vacating the rule altogether, he wrote: “Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity—providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States—that Congress sought to permit and encourage. The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa program.”

Created in 1952 by an act of Congress, F-1 visas allow international students to study full time in the United States.

This recent court fight is the latest skirmish in the Trump administration’s longstanding attack on universities’ ability to enroll international students. In the past two years, the federal government has raised visa fees, delayed processing, and revoked visas that were previously awarded.

At Harvard and several other universities, the government tried to ban outright the admission of all international students. In May 2025, DHS announced it was revoking Harvard’s certification to host international students, a move that was blocked two months later by a temporary restraining order. In October 2026, following a hearing for that case, the Trump administration announced a new investigation into fraud at Harvard related to the J-1 visa program, which allows non-citizens to study and conduct research or graduate work in the United States.

These attacks have had an effect: a survey released on Monday found that across the country, new international enrollments have declined by 15 percent since last year, following a similarly steep drop of 18 percent last year. The data was compiled by the Institute of International Education, which surveys more than 800 universities annually.

So far, Harvard has largely bucked the national trend. In October, the College reported that international students make up 15 percent of incoming first-year undergraduates, a number that the University says has held steady from previous years. And Bloomberg reported in January that Harvard’s overall international enrollments during the fall 2025 semester, including both undergraduate and graduate programs, had actually risen slightly from the previous year, to 6,749 students. The University has not yet released comprehensive data about overall enrollments for the 2026-27 school year, but the numbers may have dropped a bit: according to the Harvard International Office website, a total of 5,627 international students are enrolled this year at the University.