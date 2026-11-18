Harvard leads the nation in Rhodes Scholars again this year. Four of the 32 Oxford-bound Americans are from Harvard, as is one Canadian. They will begin studies at Oxford in October 2027. Ramona Doyle, American Secretary for the Rhodes Trust, said in the announcement that the winners were chosen for academic excellence but also “ambition for social impact, strong leadership, empathy for others, and an acute awareness of inequities.” They will study for at least two years at Oxford University, with all expenses paid.

The Rhodes Scholars from Harvard this year are:

Halyna Bowley ’27, of Toronto, a math concentrator who plans to study math and law. She is a co-captain of the Harvard Undergraduate Mock Trial Association, and has been studying math combinatorics during the past two summers.

Mary I. Cipperman ’25, of Devon, Pennsylvania, a physics concentrator (with a 2026 Harvard master’s degree in applied physics) who plans to study applied digital health, medical physics, and radiobiology. A past president of the Harvard-Radcliffe Society of Physics Students, she currently researches applications of AI for emulating clinical trials and diagnosing patients.

Layla Hijjawi ’27, of Salt Lake City, a social studies concentrator who plans to pursue master’s degrees in migration studies and socio-legal research. Her research with the Harvard Immigrant Justice Lab has focused on U.S. immigration policy toward Haiti, and conditions in that country.

Christopher Shin ’27, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, a double concentrator in government and chemical and physical biology who plans to study mathematical modeling for global health and genomic medicine. An accomplished musician who plays the piano and the trumpet, he is also a volunteer at Massachusetts General Hospital. His research is focused on understanding the epidemiology of infectious disease.

Aran Sonnad-Joshi ’27, of Atlanta, a double concentrator in social studies and molecular and cellular biology who plans to pursue master’s degrees in health policy and health service improvement. He is the director of a student-run homeless shelter in Harvard Square and president of the Harvard Advocate, the undergraduate literary magazine. His research at the College has focused on intergenerational substance abuse, addiction prevention, and the origins of American international drug policy.