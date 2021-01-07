Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898

Harvard College

Thirty-two Students Removed from Harvard Housing during Fall Semester

by Jacob Sweet

1.7.21

A hand holding a face mask

Photograph by Julia Sudnitskaya/iStock


Photograph by Julia Sudnitskaya/iStock

The Harvard Community Council announced today that during the fall semester, 219 students were reported for violating community-health protocols. Among those students, 32 were removed from on-campus housing.

The council, a non-disciplinary body of College students, staff, and faculty members, received reports of 251 potential violations, with some students cited for multiple issues. The most common report (49 percent of total concerns) was a failure to complete “Crimson Clear,” the University app for reporting daily wellness checks. Additionally, 43 students were reported for hosting unauthorized gatherings (17 percent of concerns) and 20 were reported for attending one such gathering (8 percent). The remaining reports included students who violated testing or quarantine protocol, hosted guests, or did not wear masks.

The most common response to violations was a warning from the College’s Community Health  Leads—tutors, proctors, or faculty-dean aides who advise students on health protocols. Of the 219 students reported, 125 received these warnings, and an additional 27 received warnings of other types. Twenty-eight received “community responses” (notifications of “serious violations” of health protocols). The most serious charge, removal from housing, was given to 32 students.

Those 32 students were required to leave campus, but Community Council co-chairs Meg Lockwood and Brett Flehinger emphasized that they were allowed to remain in their fall-semester classes (all of which were conducted remotely, whether students were on campus or living elsewhere). “Actions of the Council are not recorded on a student’s transcript,” the report stated, “nor are they reported out as part of a student’s disciplinary history with the College.”

The Council will remain active during the spring term, when current planning calls for a larger group of students—about half the undergraduate total—to be invited back on campus. The number who will be in residence when the semester begins, January 25, has not yet been disclosed.

On Readers’ Radar

  1. When Water Is Safer Than Land
  2. Who Built the Pyramids?
  3. The American Exception
  4. Another Competitive Overseers’ Election Takes Shape
  5. Five-letter Word for Magic

You Might Also Like:

An illustration showing a teacher sitting on an enormous open book with students on screens hovering around her, some raising their hands to ask questions

Illustration by Daniel Baxter

Harvard College gets its courses online

Claudine Gay

Claudine Gay, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences
Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Claudine Gay Announces Racial-Justice Initiatives

Statue of John Harvard

Statue of John Harvard
Photograph by Ericodeg/Flickr.com

College Admits 13.9 Percent of Early Applicants

You Might Also Like:

An illustration showing a teacher sitting on an enormous open book with students on screens hovering around her, some raising their hands to ask questions

Illustration by Daniel Baxter

Harvard College gets its courses online

Claudine Gay

Claudine Gay, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences
Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Claudine Gay Announces Racial-Justice Initiatives

Statue of John Harvard

Statue of John Harvard
Photograph by Ericodeg/Flickr.com

College Admits 13.9 Percent of Early Applicants