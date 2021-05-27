Harvard Election Results

The names of the new members of the Board of Overseers and elected directors of the Harvard Alumni Association were announced this afternoon, as part of Commencement week. The news capped a competitive campaign season, in which two slates of candidates for Overseers were put forward, one by the HAA’s nominating committee, and another, via petition, by Harvard Forward.

Of the 11 Overseer nominees, five were elected—four from the HAA slate and one from the Harvard Forward slate. Voter turnout for the Overseers election was 38,200, down from last year’s Overseer ballot total of 43,531.

The Overseers, who serve a six-year term, are:

Mark J. Carney ’87, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance; former governor, Bank of England and Bank of Canada.

Christopher B. Howard, M.B.A. ’03, Pittsburgh. President, Robert Morris University.

Raymond J. Lohier Jr. ’88, Brooklyn, N.Y. U.S. Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, Ed.M. ’17, Vermillion, S.D. Director of native student services, University of South Dakota.

Sheryl WuDunn, M.B.A. ’86, Westchester, N.Y. Journalist and author; co-founder, FullSky Partners.

The HAA elected directors, who serve a three-year term, are:

Whitney S.F. Baxter ’07, M.B.A. ’11, Brooklyn, N.Y. Vice president, head of strategy and group enterprises, MTV Entertainment Group.

Jane Labanowski ’17, Brownsville, Texas. Lead, spaceport development, SpaceX.

Hannah Park ’13, Everett, Massachusetts. Human resources business partner, Curriculum Associates.

Rebecca Chamian Ribaudo ’93, Chicago. Author and freelance writer.

George Abraham Thampy ’10, San Francisco. Senior director, CareDx.

Maiya Williams Verrone ’84, Pacific Palisades, California. Television writer/producer and author.