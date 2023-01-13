Overseer and Elected Director 2023 Slates

The Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) nominating committee has announced the 2023 candidate slates for the Board of Overseers (one of the University’s two governing boards) and the HAA’s own elected directors. Balloting is open from March 31 through May 16. Degree holders other than officers of instruction and government at Harvard and members of the Harvard Corporation may vote for Overseer candidates; all degree holders can vote on the HAA elected-director candidates.

Other Overseer candidates can seek a position on this year’s ballot by submitting the required number of petition signatures by February 1. To date, the only candidate known to be seeking a place on the ballot by petition is attorney Harvey Silverglate, LL.B. ’67.



There are eight nominating-committee nominees for Overseer, with five anticipated vacancies; Overseers serve six-year terms. Harvard Magazine has asked the candidates to answer a series of questions about their views of the University and the roles they would play if elected to the Board of Overseers; check back to read their responses later in January.

There are six openings for HAA elected directors.

Candidates for Overseer:

Sylvia Mathews Burwell ’87, Washington, D.C., president of American University and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Jeffrey D. Dunn ’77, M.B.A. ’81, Boston, interim president and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and former executive chair, president, and CEO of Sesame Workshop

Arturo Elizondo ’14, San Francisco, co-founder and CEO of The EVERY Company (formerly Clara Foods)

Srishti Gupta Narasimhan ’97, A.M. ’97, M.D. ’03, M.P.P. ’03, Basel, Switzerland, formerly of McKinsey & Co., a board director of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and the Norrsken Foundation

Fiona Hill, A.M. ’91, Ph.D. ’98, Bethesda, Maryland, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian Affairs, currently chancellor of Durham University (U.K.) and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution

Vanessa W. Liu ’96, J.D. ’03, New York City, founder and CEO of Sugarwork and a past president of the Harvard Alumni Association

Robert L. Satcher Jr., M.D. ’94, Houston, a former NASA astronaut, now associate professor of orthopedic oncology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Luis A. Ubiñas ’85, M.B.A. ’89, Weston, Vermont, former president of the Ford Foundation, current chair of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation

Candidates for HAA elected director (serving three-year terms):

Barbara R. Barreno-Paschall ’07, Chicago, vice chair and commissioner, Human Rights Commission, State of Illinois

Rudy N. Brioché, M.P.P. ’00, Alexandria, Virginia, vice president for global public olicy and policy counsel, Comcast Corporation

Judith L. Norsigian ’70, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, retired executive director, Our Bodies Ourselves

Yvonne O. Osirim ’01, J.D. ’07, Philadelphia, executive director, human health ethics and compliance, Merck

Theodora Skeadas ’12, M.P.P. ’16, Cambridge, public policy associate, Twitter

Angela A. Sun ’96, J.D. ’01, New York City, venture capital and board director, Western Union, Cushman & Wakefield, and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

Anirudh Suri, M.P.A. ’14, New Delhi, India, Founding Partner, India Internet Fund and Zanskar Climate Fund

Miya Omori Yamada, Ed.M. ’89, Ed.M. ’92, Ed.D. ’93, New York City. Pre- and lower-school psychologist, Packer Collegiate Institute

Jason W. Young ’04, Atlanta, managing partner, Totally Human

The Univerity announcement, with additional background, appears here.