Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898

News

Harvard College Names New Heads of Houses

by Jonathan Shaw

6.11.20

(Click on arrow at right to view additional images)
(1 of 5) Cabot House: Ian Miller, Crate Harbert, and their son Liam

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications


(Click on arrow at right to view additional images)
(1 of 5) Cabot House: Ian Miller, Crate Harbert, and their son Liam

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

(2 of 5)  Eliot House: Kevin Madigan and Stephanie Paulsell

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications


(2 of 5)  Eliot House: Kevin Madigan and Stephanie Paulsell

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

(3 of 5) Kirkland House: David Deming and Janine Santimauro

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications


(3 of 5) Kirkland House: David Deming and Janine Santimauro

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

(4 of 5) Quincy House: Eric Beerbohm and Leslie Duhaylongsod

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications


(4 of 5) Quincy House: Eric Beerbohm and Leslie Duhaylongsod

Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

(5 of 5) Winthrop House: Stephen Chong and Kiran Gajwani, with son Bpdhi and dog Annie
Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications


(5 of 5) Winthrop House: Stephen Chong and Kiran Gajwani, with son Bpdhi and dog Annie
Photograph courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Danoff dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana today announced five new sets of faculty deans, the term for heads of the undergraduate Houses that the College adopted in 2016. Cabot, Eliot, Kirkland, Quincy, and Winthrop will each have new leadership, beginning July 1.

  • At Cabot House, professor of history Ian Miller and his spouse, Crate Herbert, executive director of development at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, will succeed Khurana himself and his wife, Stephanie, who conclude 10 years of service there. 
  • At Eliot House, professor of ecclesiastical history Kevin Madigan and professor of the practice of Christian studies Stephanie Paulsell will replace Xander University Professor Douglas Melton and his spouse, Gail O’Keefe.
  • At Kirkland House, professor of public policy David Deming and his spouse, Janine Santimauro, vice president for network development and strategic partnerships at Boston Children’s Hospital, will replace visiting professor of comparative literature and of Romance languages and literature Verena Conley and Lowell professor of Romance languages and literatures and of visual and environmental studies Tom Conley.
  • At Quincy House, professor of government Eric Beerbohm and his spouse, Leslie Duhaylongsod, an assistant professor of education at Salem State University, will succeed professor of health sciences and technology and of microbiology Lee Gehrke and his spouse, Deb Gehrke.
  • And at Winthrop House, professor of computer science Stephen Chong and Kiran Gajwani, associate director of undergraduate advising in the economics department, will replace interim faculty deans Mark Gearan, director of the Institute of Politics, and his spouse, Mary-Herlihy Gearan

 Faculty Deans typically serve five-year renewable appointments. 

 

 

On Readers’ Radar

  1. Who Built the Pyramids?
  2. Ending an Epidemic
  3. The Mindfulness Chronicles
  4. Harvard Scientists #Strike4BlackLives
  5. Harvard College Names New Heads of Houses

You Might Also Like:

An illustrated poster for the June 10, 2020 #ShutDownStem academic strike for Black Lives Matter, showing people of different races, genders, and abilities organizing for racial justice

Harvard Scientists #Strike4BlackLives

Harvard Will Guarantee Staff Pay and Benefits Past June 28

Aerial photograph of Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium 
Photograph by Nick Allen/Creative Commons

Harvard Athletics Study Released

You Might Also Like:

An illustrated poster for the June 10, 2020 #ShutDownStem academic strike for Black Lives Matter, showing people of different races, genders, and abilities organizing for racial justice

Harvard Scientists #Strike4BlackLives

Harvard Will Guarantee Staff Pay and Benefits Past June 28

Aerial photograph of Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium 
Photograph by Nick Allen/Creative Commons

Harvard Athletics Study Released