Preview: Ask a Harvard Professor, Season Three

After two great seasons , we’re delighted to bring you season three of Ask a Harvard Professor, starting this Monday, October 19 .

Each week, our editors will interview some of the world’s most prominent scholars, discussing e verything from climate change to capitalism to COVID-19. Join us for podcasts with Daniel Schrag and David Keith on geoengineering, Jeannie Suk Gersen on the Students for Fair Admissions lawsuit against Harvard, and five more professors at the pinnacle of their fields. We look forward to sharing these conversations with you.