Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner Named Hasty Pudding Man and Woman of the Year

In-person celebrations for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year Awards will resume this year as the Pudding Pot will be handed to Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner.

Jason Bateman is an Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe award-winning actor, producer, and director. He’s well known for his leading roles in Ozark and Arrested Development. “We are stoked to present Jason Bateman with the 55th annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award,” said Pudding President Nick Amador. “It’s been a hot minute since we’ve handed one of these out, so we figured we’d give it to the guy who all our moms have crushes on after watching Ozark. Can’t wait to see you soon, Jason.”

Jennifer Garner has performed in Alias, 13 Going on 30, Love Simon, Dallas Buyers Club, Juno, Yes Day,and more.She is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur; she is a Save the Children Trustee, and in 2017 co-founded the organic food company Once Upon a Farm, which provides children with nutritious, high-quality food utilizing sustainable methods. “As a talented actress and philanthropist, Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals,” said Man and Woman of the Year Coordinator Jacqueline Zoeller. “It is so wonderful to celebrate her in this exceptional year with the organization’s return to the stage,”

The Man of the Year festivities will take place on Thursday, February 3, with a celebratory roast.

The Woman of the Year festivities will begin at 3:00 p.m. on February 5, when Garner will lead a parade through Harvard Square. There will be a celebratory roast in the evening.

Following both celebrations, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals will perform HPT 173: Ship Happens, the Pudding’s third production featuring both men and women in the cast.