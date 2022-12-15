College Admits 7.5 Percent of Early Applicants

Today, 722 of 9,553 early-action applicants were admitted to the College class of 2027. This 7.5 percent acceptance rate is slightly lower than last year’s 7.9 percent.

Of the admitted cohort, 14 percent come from first-generation college backgrounds, up from the nearly 12 percent last year, and 10.8 percent are eligible for federal Pell Grants—for which lower-income families qualify. African Americans comprised 14.4 percent of the class (up from 13.9 percent last year), Asian Americans 29.1 percent (up from 25.9 percent last year), Latinx 8.4 percent (down from 10.5 percent last year), and Native Americans and Native Hawaiians 1.7 percent (down from 3.7 percent last year). International students comprised 14.1 percent of those admitted today—an increase from last year’s 12.6 percent.

This is the third admissions cycle for which Harvard has not required SAT or ACT standardized test scores in its application, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued effect on access to testing for high-school students. The College will continue to make score-reporting optional for the admitted classes through 2030.

The class of 2027 is the second admitted cohort to receive expanded financial aid packages under the Harvard Financial Aid Initiative (HFAI) for low- and middle-income families. The full cost of attending Harvard—including tuition, housing and food, and all fees—is free for international and domestic families with annual incomes below $75,000, increased from the $65,000 threshold of previous years.

Students were notified of early action decisions at 7 p.m. today, and those admitted are not obligated to attend. They have until May 1 to make their final decision. All students deferred in early action will be reconsidered during the regular action cycle, with those decisions slated for March 30, 2023.

The College plans to welcome admitted students for an in-person Visitas weekend this spring, April 23-24.