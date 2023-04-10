Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Save the Date: President Gay Installation

by John S. Rosenberg

4.10.23

President-elect Claudine Gay 

President-elect Claudine Gay 

President-elect Claudine Gay, who assumes office July 1, will be formally installed on Friday, September 29, the Office of the University Marshal announced today. No further details are available yet, but in this digital age, the posting of the news on the website certainly makes the event preparations seem more real.

Harvard has managed to make installations a grand show, complete with presentations on important intellectual work under way across the University, vividly costumed academic representatives from around the world, a tone- and often agenda-setting speech by the new president, and an occasion for celebratory performances and (of course) eating. For coverage of President Lawrence S. Bacow’s installation, see here. For President Drew Gilpin Faust’s installation, see here. 

Harvard Magazine will cover installation announcements as they are made.

 

