Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898

HAA News

New Members of Harvard Board of Overseers and Elected Directors of HAA

by Nell Porter Brown

5.25.23


 

The newly elected members of the Harvard Board of Overseers and elected directors of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) were announced by the University on May 25, the morning of Commencement Day.

Board of Overseers (for six-year terms):

Sylvia Mathews Burwell ’87,Washington, D.C., president of American University and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Jeffrey D. Dunn ’77, M.B.A. ’81, Boston, interim president and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and former executive chair, president, and CEO of Sesame Workshop

Fiona Hill, A.M. ’91, Ph.D. ’98, Bethesda, Maryland, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian Affairs, currently chancellor of Durham University (U.K.) and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution 

Vanessa W. Liu ’96, J.D. ’03, New York City, founder and CEO of Sugarwork and a past president of the Harvard Alumni Association

Robert L. Satcher Jr., M.D. ’94, Houston, a former NASA astronaut, now associate professor of orthopedic oncology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

 

HAA elected directors (for three-year terms):

Barbara R. Barreno-Paschall ’07, Chicago, vice chair and commissioner, Human Rights Commission, State of Illinois

Judith L. Norsigian ’70, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, retired executive director, Our Bodies Ourselves 

Yvonne O. Osirim ’01, J.D. ’07, Philadelphia, executive director, human health ethics and compliance, Merck  

Theodora Skeadas ’12, M.P.P. ’16, Cambridge, public policy associate, Twitter

Angela A. Sun ’96, J.D. ’01, New York City, venture capital and board director, Western Union, Cushman & Wakefield, and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

Jason W. Young ’04, Atlanta, managing partner, Totally Human

 

Read the University announcement here.

 

On Readers’ Radar

  1. The Student Commencement Speakers
  2. Harvard Confers Six Honorary Degrees
  3. “A Calling Above All Others”
  4. New Members of Harvard Board of Overseers and Elected Directors of HAA
  5. Larry Wilmore Follows His Path

You Might Also Like:

Portrait of Alumni Association executive director Philip W. Lovejoy

Photograph by Will Halsey/Courtesy of the Harvard Alumni Association

Change at the Top

2021 HAA Award Winners

Alice Hill at podium speaking

Alice Hill

Photograph by Jim Harrison

Highlighting Indigenous People’s “Connection to a Place”

You Might Also Like:

Portrait of Alumni Association executive director Philip W. Lovejoy

Photograph by Will Halsey/Courtesy of the Harvard Alumni Association

Change at the Top

2021 HAA Award Winners

Alice Hill at podium speaking

Alice Hill

Photograph by Jim Harrison

Highlighting Indigenous People’s “Connection to a Place”