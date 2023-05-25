HAA News
New Members of Harvard Board of Overseers and Elected Directors of HAA
5.25.23
The newly elected members of the Harvard Board of Overseers and elected directors of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) were announced by the University on May 25, the morning of Commencement Day.
Board of Overseers (for six-year terms):
Sylvia Mathews Burwell ’87,Washington, D.C., president of American University and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Jeffrey D. Dunn ’77, M.B.A. ’81, Boston, interim president and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and former executive chair, president, and CEO of Sesame Workshop
Fiona Hill, A.M. ’91, Ph.D. ’98, Bethesda, Maryland, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian Affairs, currently chancellor of Durham University (U.K.) and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution
Vanessa W. Liu ’96, J.D. ’03, New York City, founder and CEO of Sugarwork and a past president of the Harvard Alumni Association
Robert L. Satcher Jr., M.D. ’94, Houston, a former NASA astronaut, now associate professor of orthopedic oncology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
HAA elected directors (for three-year terms):
Barbara R. Barreno-Paschall ’07, Chicago, vice chair and commissioner, Human Rights Commission, State of Illinois
Judith L. Norsigian ’70, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, retired executive director, Our Bodies Ourselves
Yvonne O. Osirim ’01, J.D. ’07, Philadelphia, executive director, human health ethics and compliance, Merck
Theodora Skeadas ’12, M.P.P. ’16, Cambridge, public policy associate, Twitter
Angela A. Sun ’96, J.D. ’01, New York City, venture capital and board director, Western Union, Cushman & Wakefield, and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital
Jason W. Young ’04, Atlanta, managing partner, Totally Human
Read the University announcement here.