At Home with Harvard: Harvard History through a New Lens

Accepted histories can always be reexamined in a new light, and this is just as true of Harvard’s history. In sometimes surprising ways, the University’s past tracks the history of the United States and the world. Here, we’ve compiled a guide to some of Harvard Magazine’s most notable stories about episodes in Harvard’s history, some of them only recently fully unearthed, including the University’s connections to slavery and its role in the rise of eugenics.





Fifty years after a student takeover of University Hall, forcibly busted by police, that underscored the divisions within the larger society—in the process, nearly tearing the University apart—the magazine republished its contemporary coverage, and asked former deputy editor Craig Lambert (himself a member of the class of 1969) to gather current perceptions of the tumult and trauma that continue to loom large in memory and in political discourse. Wrote Frank Rich ’71, in the resulting feature “Echoes of 1969”: “We thought Harvard might end. We thought the world might end. None of this happened, but for a while we had seen what it might be like if the earth violently cracked open and civilization as we knew it tumbled into the darkness below.”





When Adam Cohen ’84, J.D. ’87, wrote his book, Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck, Harvardians’ involvement in—and often leadership of—the eugenics movement may have been dimly known, or understood within certain scholarly circles. His reporting brought that role to the fore. In this article, “Harvard's Eugenics Era,” he sounds a cautionary note for contemporary readers: “In the next few years, the headlines will be full of stories about gene-editing technology, genetic ‘solutions’ for a variety of human afflictions and frailties, and even ‘designer babies.’ Given that Harvard affiliates, again, will play a large role in all of these, it is important to contemplate how wrong so many people tied to the University got it the first time—and to think hard about how, this time, to get it right.”

~John S. Rosenberg, Editor





The story of the Hasty Pudding’s evolution from a club that met secretly in student rooms into a full-blown theatrical company that writes and produces its own work each year is told in “Pudding Pots & Parody.” Future presidents, poets, and writers of prose alike have fledged their creative instincts as members of the Hasty Pudding. A collection of posters that the group has produced since the middle of the nineteenth-century parades the talents of its visual artists, and often includes obscure iconography associated with the club’s culture.





The most famous Harvard-Yale game ever played was in 1968, and the Crimson immortalized it with the headline “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29.” In “The Players,” George Howe Colt tells how the Harvard team became a melting pot where the sons of immigrants and the scions of the rich played on equal ground. This excerpt from chapter four of THE GAME: Harvard, Yale, and America in 1968, focuses first on Ralph “Ray” Hornblower III ’70 and then on other players, including the actor and director Tommy Lee Jones ’69. After you have read this piece, and bought Colt’s book, watch the 2008 documentary, Harvard Beats Yale 29-29.

~Jonathan Shaw, Managing Editor





Last year, the Harvard Band raucously turned 100 years old. Founded as a loose group playing football songs on the steps of Widener Library, it is now an extensive enterprise: a football band, a concert band, a wind ensemble, two jazz bands. And in this brief, vivid chronicle written by a former glockenspiel player, “A Hundred Years of Music,” there is both pleasure and pang for those who, like me, are sorely missing both live music and live sports these days. Sol Hurwitz ’53 writes of the band’s “dual personality”—hijinks and irreverence paired with prestige and musical excellence—its enduring camaraderie, and its slow, reluctant adaptation to the coed world (“The football band is not admitting women,” then band manager James D. Dill ’71 told The Harvard Crimson, because “our looseness and lewdness are just too sacred to us”). Hurwitz tells a great story here—and I especially love his descriptions of the band’s wild halftime shows and ongoing rivalry with the Yale band.

~Lydialyle Gibson, Associate Editor





In recent years, Harvard has made efforts to publicly recognize its connections to slavery. A plaque at Wadsworth House dedicated four years ago honors four enslaved people who lived and worked in the homes of former Harvard presidents Benjamin Wadsworth and Edward Holyoke in the eighteenth century. Read more about these efforts, and the larger Harvard and Slavery project, in “Harvard's Slave Connections.”





“What’s a nice girl like you doing in business school?” That was the question that Robin Wigger, 1970 graduate of Harvard Business School and one of the few women in her class, advised her women peers to be prepared to answer. "The Girls of HBS" is a revealing look at a Harvard that, while just a few decades old, now seems unrecognizable.

~Marina Bolotnikova, Associate Editor

It is a somewhat amusing fact that in the annals of Harvard Commencement speeches, many have been delivered by high-ranking German officials. Before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s speech last year, three previous chancellors had delivered the address: Helmut Kohl (1990), Helmut Schmidt (1979), and Konrad Adenauer (1955). German President Richard von Weizsäcker spoke too, in 1987. Our editor concludes that the surest path to the podium would be to follow their lead—and win a major German election.





The first women who were able to access some of Harvard’s resources did so in the face of a begrudging University. Seven years after the institution opened its lectures to the public in 1863, the audience was 70 percent female. But when Harvard opened its all-male graduate department, the lectures were canceled. In 1879 the “Society for the Collegiate Instruction of Women,” which provided lectures by Harvard instructors, opened, but the group lacked a building and had to rent out rooms for each class—and Harvard offered no official recognition. Madeleine Schwartz ’12 gives a fascinating, concise look at the early history of women at Harvard—based on a talk by cultural historian Helen Lefkowitz Horowitz.

~Jacob Sweet, Staff Writer/Editor

