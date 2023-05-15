Henry Rosovsky Memorial Service May 31

President Lawrence S. Bacow has invited the Harvard community to remember and celebrate Henry Rosovsky, who died last November.

Rosovsky, JF ’57, Ph.D. ’59, LL.D. ’98, an exemplary Harvard citizen and a towering intellect, was Geyser University Professor and dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences emeritus, former acting president, and a past member of the Corporation. In his invitation to the community, President Bacow wrote:

Henry Rosovsky changed each of us as he did Fair Harvard—with clarity, passion, wit, and wisdom.



Let us gather together for a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, in Memorial Church. Reception to follow at the Harvard Faculty Club.

Those who wish to attend can RSVP by emailing [email protected] with the subject line, Remembering Henry Rosovsky. The event will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

For further information on his life and services, read the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ memorial—presented at the May 2 faculty meeting and composed by President Emeritus Derek C. Bok (whom Rosovsky served as dean); Fletcher University Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.; Goelet professor of medieval history Michael McCormick; and Maier professor of political economy Benjamin M. Friedman. In a tribute titled “Henry the Great,” this magazine recognized Rosovsky’s invaluable service and counsel as president of the Harvard Magazine Inc. Board of Directors from 2006 through 2015. He also helped anchor “Governing Harvard,” a 2006 Harvard Magazine roundtable on University governance.