Fall Comes into Focus

When students begin arriving in Cambridge, about three weeks hence, they will enter a community temporarily transformed by the coronavirus. The College announced on July 6 that only about 40 percent of the 6,700 undergraduates would be permitted to be in residence (first-year students, and those who cannot pursue their academic work from home)—and disclosed today that in fact only 1,632 will be on campus: about 25 percent of the student body.

At the same time, the Corporation has decided to hold the endowment distribution level for the current fiscal year, rather than trimming it 2 percent as had previously been announced—reflecting both the need for resources to operate Harvard during the pandemic and, apparently, more favorable investment results than had been anticipated.

Finally, the University yesterday informed employees that “the majority of Harvard personnel will continue to work remotely through at least the end of the calendar year,” and that those who do work on campus more than four hours per week will be subject to initial and then recurring COVID-19 testing—three, two, or one time(s) weekly, depending on their assignments.

As previously reported, all undergraduate teaching will be conducted remotely—for the minority of students in residence and for those logging in from around the world. (That decision was made early in the planning for the fall semester, with the result that most teaching faculty members pursued week-long immersive training during the summer to optimize their courses and instruction for online delivery, in contrast to the rushed pivot to Zoom classes effected during spring recess last March.) Most of the professional schools will also conduct classes remotely.

The College Cohort

Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) dean Claudine Gay advised colleagues this morning that “we are currently anticipating a residential cohort size of closer to 25 percent based on the number of students who have accepted our invitation to learn on campus.” Although the projections are changing constantly, she disclosed that as of today, 5,231 undergraduates intend to enroll—about 78 percent of the total. Of these, 1,168 first-year students and 464 upper-level students will be in residence, with 3,599 students studying remotely. The arithmetic suggests that about half as many upper-level students have accepted the offer to come back to campus as were originally anticipated: the 40 percent threshold would have accommodated all first-year students plus another 15 percent of undergraduates, or about 1,000 upper-level students who could not anticipate pursuing their academic work from home.

As reported, first-year international students are being prevented from enrolling in residence under federal visa regulations. Gay noted that 340 first-year students deferred their admission. The Administrative Board is reviewing requests for leaves of absence. (Although it is premature to know with confidence, if the figures do not change, about one-fifth of Harvard undergraduates plan to defer admission or take a leave or gap year of some sort. For comparison purposes, the Yale Daily News has reported that approximately 80 percent of undergraduates there are expected to enroll this fall: somewhat more than half locally—in Yale housing or off-campus—and another quarter studying remotely. Based on those preliminary figures, one-fifth of undergraduates are taking a leave during the fall semester or deferring admission.)

To prepare for the semester, Gay wrote, FAS has invested heavily in training more than 1,000 faculty members and teaching fellows to deliver instruction remotely. Given the costs of training them, revamping classes, and otherwise making the College ready for this most unusual fall (and ensuring that students can learn, wherever they are), Gay observed (emphasis added):

With these and other investments to implement new health protocols, we are gaining a clearer understanding of the costs associated with the many elements of our fall plan, though we do not yet have final estimates. We do know, however, that we will have more resources to put against those costs than we had initially anticipated. The Corporation has informed the Schools that, based on the current performance of the capital markets, it has voted to hold the distribution flat for [fiscal year 2020, which began this past July 1], rather than to reduce the amount by 2% as was previously approved. This is good news, but we still will find ourselves operating in deficit and will need to continue carefully managing resources in the coming year.

Decisions about the spring semester will be announced by early December, she wrote.

Gay’s full message appears at the bottom of this report.

The University Workforce

In an e-missive to the community yesterday, Alan M. Garber, provost; Katie Lapp, executive vice president; and Giang T. Nguyen, executive director of Harvard University Health Services, advised faculty and staff members that across the institution, “Some students will return to campus, along with a number of faculty, staff, and academic personnel supporting on-campus activities. Nobody outside these categories, unless directed otherwise by local leadership and managers, is expected to conduct their activities on campus.”

Hence, the decision that most personnel will continue to work remotely through at least the end of 2020. The July 6 announcement also established an end date of November 22 for academic residence during the fall term, with students remaining home after Thanksgiving and pursuing reading period and examinations remotely (to minimize the chance that they travel home, are exposed to the virus in their communities, and then return and spread it on campus—during what is traditionally the flu season). Because the spring semester is nominally not scheduled to begin until January 25, it seems likely that the campus will remain largely unpopulated until then, even if the public-health outlook improves markedly.

During the summer, the message continued, essential workers and laboratory staff approved to return to campus were required to get an initial virus test, and were encouraged to undergo weekly retesting. Effective August 16, Harvard affiliates authorized to be on campus will be required to be tested:

three times weekly: students living in campus dorms and Houses, and faculty, staff, or academic personnel who live in those quarters;

twice weekly: students who live off-campus but are required to be on campus more than once a week, and faculty, staff, or academic personnel who live off-campus but work in a residential building or have high contact with students; and

once weekly: students who live off-campus but are required to be on campus only once a week, and any other faculty, staff, or academic personnel who live off -campus but regularly spend more than four hours per week on the campus.

The testing will be conducted through self-collected, unobserved samples (nasal swab and specimen tube) distributed via Color, a health-services company, and analyzed by The Broad Institute (the Harvard-MIT genomics center).

Anyone authorized to be on campus will have to:

complete COVID-19 training;

comply with the Massachusetts travel order (which governs quarantine procedures for those traveling from high-risk states—as of August 7, all but Hawaii and six northeastern states);

isolate if she or he tests positive;

complete a Crimson Clear health-symptom attestation before arriving on campus daily; and

comply with contract-tracing and quarantine requirements.

Whether these measures, in combination, suffice to control the spread of the coronavirus among members of the community living and working on campus remains to be seen—particularly as people convene from states across the country with higher rates of spread. But the steps being taken are an indication of what seems to be required, in public-health and medical terms, to try to operate safely during a live pandemic, at Harvard and perhaps in the wider world beyond.

Dean Gay’s Community Message