Radcliffe Institute Announces 2021-2022 Fellows
5.5.21
Photograph courtesy of Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.
After a year when the pandemic kept its fellows from convening on campus, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study (RIAS) today unveils its 2021-2022 cohort of fellows: 52 scholars, artists, and others who will, according to Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin, “reckon with this moment and its meaning.”
Among the fellows are these Harvard affiliates:
Rebecca Bassett, a graduate student in the Graduate School of Education;
Caroline Buckee, associate professor of epidemiology (public health);
Erica Chenoweth, Stanton professor of the First Amendment (Kennedy School);
Allison Daminger, a graduate student in sociology and social policy;
Elena Leah Glassman, assistant professor of computer science (engineering and applied sciences);
Oliver Hart, Geyser University Professor (economics);
Anthony Abraham Jack, assistant professor of education (Graduate School of Education);
Tiya Miles, professor of history;
Pamela Nwakanma, a graduate student in the government department; and
Sandra Susan Smith, Guggenheim professor of criminal justice (Kennedy School).
Hart, who shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in economics in 2016, will work on the effectiveness of divestment, boycotts, and other means of influencing corporate behavior, according to the RIAS announcement; other fellows’ projects have not yet been described. Jack is well known for his work on the experiences of first-generation students and those from under-resourced secondary schools at elite, selective colleges and universities. Smith, the subject of the cover profile in the current Harvard Magazine, is a sociologist whose current research involves the effect of jailing on individuals’ subsequent experiences with the justice system.
