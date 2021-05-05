Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898

News

Radcliffe Institute Announces 2021-2022 Fellows

by John S. Rosenberg

5.5.21

Photograph of Radcliffe Institute’s Byerly Hall, where fellows meet

Byerly Hall, where the Radcliffe Institute fellows will be able to convene again once fall semester arrives

Photograph courtesy of Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.


Byerly Hall, where the Radcliffe Institute fellows will be able to convene again once fall semester arrives

Photograph courtesy of Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.

After a year when the pandemic kept its fellows from convening on campus, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study (RIAS) today unveils its 2021-2022 cohort of fellows: 52 scholars, artists, and others who will, according to Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin, “reckon with this moment and its meaning.”

Among the fellows are these Harvard affiliates:

Rebecca Bassett, a graduate student in the Graduate School of Education;

Caroline Buckee, associate professor of epidemiology (public health);

Erica Chenoweth, Stanton professor of the First Amendment (Kennedy School);

Allison Daminger, a graduate student in sociology and social policy;

Elena Leah Glassman, assistant professor of computer science (engineering and applied sciences);

Oliver Hart, Geyser University Professor (economics);

Anthony Abraham Jack, assistant professor of education (Graduate School of Education);

Tiya Miles, professor of history;

Pamela Nwakanma, a graduate student in the government department; and

Sandra Susan Smith, Guggenheim professor of criminal justice (Kennedy School).

Hart, who shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in economics in 2016, will work on the effectiveness of divestment, boycotts, and other means of influencing corporate behavior, according to the RIAS announcement; other fellows’ projects have not yet been described. Jack is well known for his work on the experiences of first-generation students and those from under-resourced secondary schools at elite, selective colleges and universities. Smith, the subject of the cover profile in the current Harvard Magazine, is a sociologist whose current research involves the effect of jailing on individuals’ subsequent experiences with the justice system.

The announcement and list of fellows appear here.

 

On Readers’ Radar

  1. Radcliffe Institute Announces 2021-2022 Fellows
  2. Harvard Requires Students to Be Vaccinated for Fall
  3. The Brain-Behavior Link
  4. The Risks of Homeschooling
  5. Jeremy Lin to Speak at Harvard College Class Day

You Might Also Like:

Harvard University shield

Harvard Requires Student Vaccination for Fall

University Hall

University Hall, home to the Faculty of Arts and Sciences offices, where faculty meetings are held

Photograph by Bostonian13/Wikipedia.

 

Faculty of Arts and Sciences Rule Changes Teaching Awards

Photograph portrait of Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin

Photograph courtesy of Harvard University.

Jeremy Lin to Speak at Harvard College Class Day

You Might Also Like:

Harvard University shield

Harvard Requires Student Vaccination for Fall

University Hall

University Hall, home to the Faculty of Arts and Sciences offices, where faculty meetings are held

Photograph by Bostonian13/Wikipedia.

 

Faculty of Arts and Sciences Rule Changes Teaching Awards

Photograph portrait of Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin

Photograph courtesy of Harvard University.

Jeremy Lin to Speak at Harvard College Class Day