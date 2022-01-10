Overseer and Elected Director Slates Announced

The Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) nominating committee has announced the 2022 candidate slates for the Board of Overseers (one of the University’s two governing boards) and the HAA’s own elected directors. Balloting is open from April 1 through May 17. Degree holders other than officers of instruction and government may vote for Overseer candidates; all degree holders can vote on the HAA elected-director candidates.

In December, Harvard Forward announced that it would not attempt to place candidates on the Overseer ballot by petition this year; candidates it supported won election to four Overseer seats during the 2020 and 2021 balloting, bringing to the governing board a cohort of members committed to an agenda of divestment of fossil-fuel investments from the endowment, various governance reforms, and other measures. Other candidates can seek a position on this year’s ballot by submitting the required number of petition signatures by February 1.

There are nine nominating-committee nominees for Overseer, rather than the usual eight, because Tracy K. Smith, elected in 2020, had to relinquish her position on the board upon her appointment to the faculty. The sixth-place finisher in the 2022 election will complete her term. Overseers serve six-year terms. Harvard Magazine has asked the candidates to answer a series of questions about their views of the University and the roles they would play if elected to the Board of Overseers; check back to read their responses later in January.

Candidates for Overseer are:

Monica Bharel, M.P.H. ’12, Brookline, Mass., senior adviser to the mayor, City of Boston

Cesar R. Conde ’95, Miami, chair, NBCUniversal News Group

Sangu J. Delle ’10, J.D.-M.B.A. ’16, Accra, Ghana, chief executive officer, Africa Health Holdings Ltd.

Scott Mead ’77, London, photographer

Lauren Ancel Meyers ’95, Austin, professor, departments of integrative biology and statistics & data sciences, University of Texas at Austin; director, UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium

Todd Y. Park ’94, Los Altos Hills, California, co-founder and executive chair, Devoted Health

Kim M. Rivera, J.D. ’94, Portola Valley, Calif., former special adviser to the CEO, HP Inc.

Vikas P. Sukhatme, M.D. ’79, Atlanta, dean, Emory University School of Medicine

Wilhelmina “Mimi” Wright, J.D. ’89, St. Paul, United States District Judge, District of Minnesota

Candidates for HAA Elected Director (six to be elected; three-year term) are:

Sofia Bahena, Ed.M. ’13, Ed.D. ’14, San Antonio, assistant professor, educational leadership and policy studies, University of Texas at San Antonio

Aditi Banga ’09, New York City, global head of shopping partnerships, Instagram

Michael Bervell ’19, Snohomish, Wash., portfolio development manager, Microsoft Venture Fund

André Du Sault, M.P.A. ’00, Montréal, principal, SDA Conseil Inc.

Jyoti Jasrasaria ’12, J.D. ’18 , Washington, D.C., associate, Elias Law Group L.L.P..

Stein E. Rafto ’78, Honolulu, physician (retired)

Cherie Lynn Ramirez, Ph.D. ’12, Boston, assistant teaching professor, chemistry and physics, Simmons University

Corina Santangelo M.P.A. ’99, Mexico City, head of fundraising, ChildFund Mexico

Judith Michelle Williams ’91, San Francisco, human capital consultant, Magic Deer LL.C.

The University announcement, with additional background on the candidates, appears here.