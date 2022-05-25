“To Serve Better Thy Country and Thy Kind”

A joyous occasion was also a somber one today, as eight ROTC graduates were commissioned into the United States armed forces. The nation’s highest-ranking military officer and principal military adviser to the President, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, delivered the oath of office to the new officers and gave a sobering keynote address about the current risk of another great power war. (As Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Milley also spoke at the 2019 ceremony.)





Photograph by Jim Harrison

“You Will Never, Ever, Turn Your Back on the U.S. Constitution”

Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, China’s rising military power, continued violence in the Middle East, and North Korea (which is “always a challenge”), all pose a very real threat “to the world order and peace established after World War II,” Milley said. He told the new officers that they will be faced with warfare “fundamentally different than what we’ve seen before.” Where decisive battles were previously fought in rural and unoccupied zones, Milley said that “now, in Ukraine and elsewhere, decisive battles are occurring in dense urban areas.” Learning to navigate and prevent this style of warfare will be a “tremendous challenge” for the next generation of officers and will necessitate new tools: domains of war will include “space and cyber, in addition to land, sea, and air.”

“It’s our job, your job, my job, the job of all of us in uniform, to maintain a very high level of readiness—to maintain the strength of our military in order to prevent a great power war,” he said. Although it’s been eight decades since WWII, Milley urged listeners not to forget the devastation that great wars bring. “Think about the summer of 1944,” he said, the summer when Milley’s own father was fighting on the beach in Iwo Jima. “We lost 58,000 Americans in eight weeks, the summer of 1944. That’s great power war.”

Taking a step back from current events to the ceremony at hand, Milley asked, “But what is it all about, this oath?...It’s about a document...We as a country are an experiment, and this experiment is codified in a document, the Constitution.” The Constitution embodies the country’s founding ideal that “under these colors—red, white, and blue—every single one of us, by the grace of Almighty God, we are all free and equal.”

“Under no circumstances, no matter what it costs you—whether it costs you an arm, your eyesight, your life, your limbs, your reputation, it doesn’t matter. You will never, ever turn your back on the U.S. Constitution,” he told the new officers. “It is our solemn duty, even at the risk of our own death, to pass that Constitution off to the next generation, so that they too can live in liberty and freedom.”





Photograph by Jim Harrison

“An Enduring Connection”

President Lawrence S. Bacow also addressed the ROTC graduates. He referenced Harvard’s deep military roots, evident even in the buildings surrounding the ceremony: Loeb House, which was turned over to the Navy for its V-12 school training program during WWII; Memorial Church, built to honor those who died in World War I; and Massachusetts Hall, now the site of Bacow’s office, which once housed George Washington’s troops in the Revolutionary War. These buildings, he said, are just the physical evidence of “an enduring connection between two of our country’s greatest institutions: the United States military and Harvard University.”

After Commencement rites tomorrow, the new officers will “depart to serve better thy country and thy kind,” Bacow said, quoting former University president Charles William Eliot. All Harvard graduates “bear a special responsibility to use the gifts that we’ve been given to try to make the world a better place,” he continued, but that responsibility is particularly profound for ROTC graduates. Bacow added, “Your presence in the several branches of the military will not only contribute to the support and defense of the Constitution—something, I might add, which has never been more important—but also to underscore the unique contributions that students educated at Harvard can—and should—make to the armed forces.”





Photograph by Jim Harrison





Photograph by Jim Harrison

Bacow concluded his remarks with well wishes for the officers: “Today, we honor your choice; we honor your commitment; we honor your service. Thank you—and Godspeed.”

Members of the graduating ROTC cohort hail from the College and Harvard Kennedy School, and will enter the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force.