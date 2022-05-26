Commencement
New Harvard Overseers and HAA Directors
5.26.22
THe names of the new members of the Board of Overseers and elected directors of the Harvard Alumni Association were announced on Commencement day. For detailed coverage of the Overseer candidates’ views, read their responses to Harvard Magazine’s questions at harvardmag.com/overseer-perspectives-22.
Board of Overseers:
Monica Bharel, M.P.H. ’12, Brookline, Mass., senior adviser to the mayor, City of Boston
Sangu J. Delle ’10, J.D.-M.B.A. ’16, Accra, Ghana, chief executive officer, Africa Health Holdings Ltd.
Scott Mead ’77, London, photographer
Lauren Ancel Meyers ’95, Austin, professor, departments of integrative biology and statistics and data sciences, University of Texas at Austin; director, UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium
Todd Y. Park ’94, Los Altos Hills, Calif., co-founder and executive chair, Devoted Health
Vikas P. Sukhatme, M.D. ’79, Atlanta, dean, Emory University School of Medicine
Wilhelmina “Mimi” Wright, J.D. ’89, St. Paul, United States District Judge, District of Minnesota
Five of the new Overseers—Sangu Delle, Lauren Meyers, Todd Park, Vikas Sukhatme, and Wilhelmina Wright—were elected for six-year terms. Monica Bharel will complete the remaining four years of the term of Tracy K. Smith ’94, who stepped down as an Overseer to become a member of the Harvard faculty. Scott Mead will complete the remaining two years of the term of Yvette Roubideaux ’85, M.D. ’89, M.P.H. ‘97, who has stepped down in view of other obligations.
HAA elected directors (three-year terms):
Sofia Bahena, Ed.M. ’13, Ed.D. ’14, San Antonio, assistant professor, educational leadership and policy studies, University of Texas at San Antonio
Michael Bervell ’19, Snohomish, Wash., portfolio development manager, Microsoft Venture Fund
Jyoti Jasrasaria ’12, J.D. ’18, Washington, D.C., associate, Elias Law Group L.L.P.
Cherie Lynn Ramirez, Ph.D. ’12, Boston, assistant teaching professor, chemistry and physics, Simmons University
Corina Santangelo, M.P.A. ’99, Mexico City, head of fundraising, ChildFund Mexico
Judith Michelle Williams ’91, San Francisco, human capital consultant, Magic Deer LL.C.