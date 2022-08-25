Harvard Presidential Search Committees Named

As the search for a successor to President Lawrence S. Bacow gathers momentum, following the announcement on July 7 that it had formally begun, faculty and staff advisory committees were unveiled today; a third committee, of students drawn from across the University, will be populated soon. As in past searches, the search committee itself—the dozen members of the Corporation other than Bacow, and three members of the Board of Overseers—will work with the advisory groups to reach out to the broader Harvard community to hear about desirable skills, experiences, and qualities for a successor president; the University’s most promising opportunities and most pressing challenges; and potential candidates.

The Faculty Committee

Members, drawn from across the University and the disciplines, are:

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Corporation senior fellow Penny Pritzker, chair of the search committee, said, “Harvard’s faculty are the lifeblood of our academic enterprise, and it will be invaluable to have the varied perspectives of such an outstanding group of faculty members as we pursue the search for Harvard’s next president.” In the announcement, Fung said, “We will strive to advise the search committee on opportunities and challenges in this distinctive period, to encourage and facilitate input from colleagues throughout the University, and to develop illuminating faculty perspectives that help the search committee to find an excellent new president.”

(As a side note, the search committee’s members are asked to do a lot of work—in return for which they sometimes become even more highly visible presences in the University community, within their home schools and beyond. Some of that higher visibility may extend to the presidential candidate or candidates themselves: Claudine Gay, then an FAS faculty member and dean of social sciences, and Bridget Terry Long, a Graduate School of Education professor and former academic dean, served on the advisory committee during the search that resulted in President Bacow’s appointment. He subsequently appointed Gay dean of the FAS, and Long became GSE dean—appointed toward the end of her tenure by President Drew Faust, with Bacow’s assent.)

The Staff Committee

Members of the staff advisory committee are described as a subset of Harvard’s Administrative Council (school administrative deans plus senior officers in the central administration). They are:

Meredith Weenick (chair), executive vice president

Kristen Anderson, administrative dean, Harvard Divinity School

Tim Bowman, dean for administration and finance, Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Kate Calvin, executive dean for administration, Harvard Chan School of Public Health

Sherri Charleston, chief diversity and inclusion officer

Angela Crispi, executive dean for administration, Harvard Business School

Manuel Cuevas-Trisán, vice president for human resources

Mark Goble, associate dean for operations and finance, Harvard Graduate School of Design

Klara Jelinkova, vice president and University chief information officer

Jack Jennings, executive dean for administration, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Scott Jordan, dean of administration and finance, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Stacey Kane, director of risk and compliance and IT strategy and security, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Nisha Mongia, executive dean, Harvard Radcliffe Institute

Lisa Muto, executive dean for administration, Harvard Medical School

Martha Whitehead, vice president for the Harvard Library and University librarian

Tracee Whitley, dean for administration, Harvard Law School

Janney Wilson, executive dean, Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Said Pritzker, “Harvard wouldn’t and couldn’t be Harvard without the indispensable work of our staff members. Their creativity, initiative, resilience, and adaptability have made a huge difference in navigating these past few years, and the search committee expects to learn a great deal from how staff members across the University see the possibilities ahead.” Weenick, who became executive vice president this month after serving as vice president for campus services, said, “Searches like this one are pivotal moments of transition, and an important occasion to lift our sights beyond our day-to-day work and look forward. The staff advisory committee will provide opportunities for staff from across the schools and the central administration to share insights and aspirations that will benefit the search committee as it seeks to identify Harvard’s next leader.

