“All Climate Change Is Local”

Within the United States, coastal areas host the densest populations—and are also the most vulnerable to climate change. Rising seas and intensifying storms are just the beginning, say planners at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design (GSD), who expect climate change to “ultimately transform the cultural landscapes, housing, transportation, public services, and economies” of coastal communities, according to a newsletter from the GSD’s Office for Urbanization. The School of Design is engaged in a multiyear climate-adaptation project exploring potential impacts to one exemplary coastal region of Massachusetts: Cape Ann, a rocky peninsula 30 miles northeast of Boston that includes the city of Gloucester. As part of the project—undertaken in collaboration with the Cape Ann Climate Coalition, TownGreen 2025, Water Alliance, the City of Gloucester, and the Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea—the GSD is hosting a series of talks on strategies for adapting to climate change.

The first in these “Cape Ann Conversations” was an April 5 presentation by Kerry Emanuel, an MIT professor of meteorology emeritus and one of the world’s foremost experts on hurricanes. His research group has developed methods for estimating current hurricane risk and predicting how that risk might evolve. He began his talk by recounting the history of the most powerful hurricanes to strike New England, from the great colonial hurricane of 1635, which was unusual even in the collective memory of Native American oral history at the time, to Hurricane Bob, the 1991 storm that was one of the costliest to hit the region. These storms originate in warm, tropical waters—as they advance north, they pack powerful winds that spin counterclockwise around the storm’s center, or eye. The blow can pile the water up, he said, like a tsunami, pushing the sea far inland, flooding south-facing coastal communities. Downtown Providence, Rhode Island, situated at the top of Narragansett Bay, for example, has been completely inundated more than once.

On average, these tropical cyclones have hit Cape Ann every seven years. The strongest of them, Emanuel noted, are also the fastest-moving, easily capable of traveling from just off the coast of Georgia to inland New Hampshire in a single day.

The hurricane of 1938, “probably the last in history to strike with no warning” (because prediction has improved), was particularly devastating. In 24 hours, it raced from coastal Florida to Vermont at 60 miles per hour. A weather observatory atop Blue Hill in Massachusetts recorded peak gusts of 186 miles per hour; a 50-foot wave was recorded near Gloucester. “Almost 700 people were killed,” he noted, and the inflation-adjusted damages, including the loss of 3,000 boats, two billion trees, and railroads, bridges, powerlines, and roads, totaled $9 billion. “Electricity,” said Emanuel, “was not restored for months in some areas.”

But in the case of hurricanes, history alone is not a good guide for estimating current or future storm risk, Emanuel emphasized. First, major storms have been too infrequent in New England—the data too sparse—to establish accurate measures of past risk— “And almost all the damage,” he said, “is from the very infrequent storms.” Unfortunately, “rare events are hard to predict,” and “climate change has already altered the underlying risk,” he observed. “People say climate change is about the future. No, the risk has already changed.” Fed by warmer ocean surface temperatures, hurricanes produce more wind and carry more moisture than in the past. And they drive storm surges that are more devastating because global sea level is higher.

For example, the risk of a devastating rainfall like the one that flooded Houston in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey was estimated by three independent peer-reviewed scientific studies to have tripled since 1970. Yet almost all the risk estimates used by the insurance industry “and by governments are based on storm history. This is very dangerous,” said Emanuel. He has been a “vocal advocate for getting away from history as the sole means of estimating risk,” and for using an “understanding of hurricane physics to help assess storm risk.”

New England in particular may have developed a false sense of security, abetted by a “hurricane drought” that began in 1955 and lasted until about 2000. This slowdown in North Atlantic hurricane activity, he noted, was caused by rising sulfur dioxide emissions in Europe, which have a cooling, reflective effect. When governments here and abroad curtailed those emissions, hurricane activity resumed its former track of gradually increasing frequency.





Courtesy of Kerry Emanuel

The ability to predict the weather has improved steadily during the past 40 years, said Emanuel, “to the point where a seven-day forecast today is nearly as accurate as a three-day forecast was in 1980. That’s a spectacular improvement.” In parallel, the ability to predict hurricanes has improved dramatically.

Starting with observations of hurricanes in the North Atlantic (the best such storm data in the world) researchers use an MIT-developed risk assessment model that “seeds” each ocean basin with large numbers of weak, randomly located cyclones. Most of these virtual seeds die because they are in the wrong environmental conditions: too much wind shear or cold water will kill the cyclones, which are assumed to move with natural atmospheric flows. Then, running a hurricane intensity model for each cyclone, scientists note how many reach tropical-storm strength. And by examining the small number of surviving events, they can develop storm-probability statistics. Based on history alone, what the models predicted for Gloucester for the period from 1985 to 2014 is a tropical cyclone every 113 years, in line with historical observations. What they predict for the period from 2071 to 2100 is a substantial increase in frequency, to every 24 years. These predictions come with a commensurate (but very low probability) increase in the maximum possible wind speed, from a range of about 105 to 115 miles per hour historically, to about 125 to 160 miles per hour in the forward-looking model, which assumes that greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated.