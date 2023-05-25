Commencement
Photographs from Commencement Week 2023
5.25.23
On assignment for Harvard Magazine, Jim Harrison has captured the emotions, traditions, and historic moments at Harvard Commencements for decades. During this 372nd Commencement—a return to near-normalcy, after the pandemic years—the large cohort of 2023 graduates (augmented by those who deferred admission or took leaves during the prior period of social isolation and online instruction) celebrated with family and friends, even as the University prepared for a transition from President Larry Bacow to his successor-elect, Claudine Gay. We’re delighted once again to present some of Jim’s favorite images from the week. Access our complete and continuing coverage here.
~The Editors
Phi Beta Kappa | Baccalaureate | ROTC | Class Day | Commencement 2022