Commencement

Photographs from Commencement Week 2023

5.25.23

Photograph by Jim Harrison


On assignment for Harvard Magazine, Jim Harrison has captured the emotions, traditions, and historic moments at Harvard Commencements for decades. During this 372nd Commencement—a return to near-normalcy, after the pandemic years—the large cohort of 2023 graduates (augmented by those who deferred admission or took leaves during the prior period of social isolation and online instruction) celebrated with family and friends, even as the University prepared for a transition from President Larry Bacow to his successor-elect, Claudine Gay. We’re delighted once again to present some of Jim’s favorite images from the week. Access our complete and continuing coverage here.

~The Editors

 Phi Beta Kappa   |   Baccalaureate   |  ROTC   |   Class Day   |   Commencement 2022  

Phi Beta Kappa, Tuesday May 23, 2023 

 
 

 

Baccalaureate, Tuesday May 23, 2023

 

 
 
 

ROTC Commissioning Ceremony  Wednesday, May 24, 2023 








 

Class Day, Wednesday, May 24, 2023







 

Commencement Day, Thursday, May 25, 2023








 

On Readers’ Radar

  1. Continuity and Change
  2. Tom Hanks: Truth, Justice, and the American Way
  3. Harvard Confers Six Honorary Degrees
  4. The Student Commencement Speakers
  5. Michelle Yeoh’s Three Tips for Success

