Harvard Projects $750-Million Revenue Shortfall in Next Academic Year

Harvard forecasts a net shortfall of $415 million in anticipated revenue for the fiscal year ending this June 30, reflecting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a further $750-million shortfall compared to budgeted expectations for the year beginning July 1. Katie Lapp, executive vice president, disclosed the projections to the community in an email to faculty and staff members released this morning. For perspective, the University’s operating revenues were $5.5 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and have been growing at about 5 pecent in recent years—propelled by distributions from the endowment and torrid growth in executive and continuing education (see below).

She also announced that the decision to guarantee pay and benefits to directly employed staff and contract workers—including those who provide dining, custodial, and security services that were disrupted by the closing of campus—has been extended from May 28 to June 28.

Today’s message updates guidance provided in an April 13 note from President Lawrence S. Bacow, Provost Alan Garber, and Lapp. It precedes the scheduled Faculty of Arts and Sciences faculty meeting this afternoon (being conducted remotely, by Zoom), at which Bacow and FAS dean Claudine Gay might be expected to offer further perspective on the challenges facing Harvard.

In totaling the fiscal effects this year, Lapp cited the costs of “refunding room and board for the last half of the semester and providing moving, travel, and other financial assistance to students who were required to depart campus. It also includes the necessary step of cancelling in-person Continuing and Executive Education courses and programs, and the loss of funding from federal and non-federal sources due to the closure of labs.”

Looking ahead to next year, some of those effects—like the halt in in-person continuing and executive education (see details about the effect on Harvard Business School here)—may well compound, and it appears likely that the distribution from the endowment (the University’s largest source of operating revenue) will be reduced as well. In materials prepared for the FAS meeting, Extension School interim dean Henry Leitner noted that about 70 percent of its 2019-2020 offerings were online (although some had campus components), and forecast that “It is likely that we will offer only online…courses in the fall, with the hope that we will be able to offer some campus courses in January and spring.” Vice president and chief financial officer Thomas Hollister suggested in late March that the endowment distribution for fiscal 2021 was under review. A message from Provost Garber released yesterday addresses the processes Harvard will follow to begin reopening laboratories, libraries, and other facilities critical to resuming research.

Not surprisingly, Lapp telegraphed measures to reduce spending—including the possibility of furloughs and layoffs:

These significant losses will require difficult cost saving measures to ensure that the University can continue to advance its core mission of teaching and research. Last month, we announced several initial steps that are already being implemented. These include salary freezes for all faculty and exempt staff, a University-wide hiring freeze, deferring or cancelling all discretionary spending, a review of all capital projects to determine which ones can be deferred, and voluntary salary reductions for senior leadership. As we stated last month, given the magnitude of the financial losses the University has sustained and the projected loss of revenues, it is clear that additional cost saving measures will be needed in the coming months including the possibility of furloughs and layoffs of some members of our workforce.

Yale recently announced a 5 percent reduction in its budgets for 2020-2021, and forecast, in its president’s words, “A few years from now, we could have $300-400 million per year less to spend than we had anticipated,” given the reduced value of its endowment. And Princeton, which derives 60 percent of its operating revenues from its endowment (Harvard averages 35 percent), yesterday disclosed that the current elevated rate of distributions (reflecting the reduced endowment value) “is not sustainable.” Though the schools’ situations differ, all face painful economic constraints.

The full text of Lapp’s message follows.