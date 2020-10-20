Spring Remains Remote

Nearly one month into autumn, Harvard’s principal professional schools today began to announce that spring teaching and learning will for the most part continue online, following the model that has been in place during the current semester. Plans for the College will be unveiled later in the fall—but preliminary decisions have been made about how to conduct reunions and associated alumni meetings come next spring.

If past practice holds, schools will make individual announcements throughout the day. Check back here for updates; they will be posted as soon as they become available. Schools reporting their plans so far include:

Harvard Graduate School of Design: Dean Sarah M. Whiting advised her community this morning (emphases added) that “After exhaustive scenario planning, I write to you today to share the decision that the GSD will continue with remote teaching, following the existing academic calendar, with no building access through the spring 2021 semester. GSD staff who are able to work from home should plan to continue to do so.” She cited “the rising infection rate in Cambridge, Somerville, and the rest of the Boston area; the challenge of making the single space of the trays [GSD’s tiered studio area] truly safe; and the continued closure of U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide, making it impossible for many of our international students to obtain visas.” Whiting also noted, “We have doubled-down on investing in efforts to support how we teach, learn, and organize ourselves and exist as a community online, and over the coming months we will be rolling out additional initiatives aimed at moving the school further in that direction.” As examples, she listed expanded digitization of Loeb Library resources, virtual “site visits” for design studios, socially distanced gatherings of students and alumni worldwide, and tools to enable members of the community share their activities schoolwide at any time.” Students who wish to apply for a leave of absence must do so by November 2, and if the number of students on leave exceeds places available next academic year when a new cohort enters the schools, returning students may be lotteried back into places across the next two academic years. Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. The institute this morning posted guidance updating its spring 2020 shift to “primarily” virtual operations: “Our work has continued unabated but has been reimagined to safeguard the health and well-being of our community.” Given continuing public-health concerns about the risks of “convening large numbers of people, as well as the possibility of a resurgence of infections in the coming months…Radcliffe Institute activities will continue to be primarily virtual through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.” That includes public events and private programs, student fellowships and other activities, the Radcliffe Fellowships, and research services at the Schlesinger Library. Harvard Divinity School. [Updated October 20, 2020, at 12:25 p.m.]: Dean David N. Hempton, taking note of the risk of resurgent infections, wrote to the community that “Given this uncertainty, along with HDS's small classroom size—particularly while Swartz Hall is under renovation—and the challenges this presents to physically distance, HDS will conduct all spring 2021 courses online. In so doing, the School seeks to maximize community safety and to allow students to make informed plans for travel, living arrangements, and enrollment.” Building on work the community has done in the fall term, he continued, “We are deeply committed to creating a spring semester that will serve our students' educational needs and aspirations at the highest possible level. With steps such as smaller class sizes, tuition on a per-course basis and flexible course loads, technological aides, and out-of-class virtual gathering and study opportunities, HDS faculty and staff continue to do all in their power to recreate online the individualized instruction and community experience that are a hallmark of our educational mission.”

The College, and Reunions



The Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS)—which includes Harvard College, the largest cohort of students housed in University residences—is expected to announce its plans in December. Undergraduates now in residence (largely first-years, plus some others who could not pursue their academic work from home) are required to leave campus by November 22, and will not return for the traditional post-Thanksgiving reading and examination periods (which are being conducted remotely). If FAS determines it can stick with the options it outlined last July 6, the first-year students would remain home for the spring term, with seniors coming back to campus to complete their studies, along with the few hundred other students who are granted exceptions to be in Cambridge.

But the details will depend importantly on prevailing public-health considerations, progress toward vaccines, and other factors. (The shape of the semester could well change, too: it would not be surprising to see the elimination of spring recess and other measures to contain travel and exposure: steps that have been announced by institutions like Yale and Carnegie Mellon.)

It is already clear that the reunion schedule will be altered. Harvard Alumni Association executive director Philip Lovejoy made it known last week that if the HAA’s annual meeting and reunions can take place in person (a decision expected in late winter; both had to be canceled last May), they will be hosted “at a time when students are not on campus” to assure adequate de-densification and social distancing. That is, if there is an in-person Commencement, it would be separated from the alumni association meeting and reunions.

As Lovejoy put it, “[T]he important and enduring traditions of College Reunions and the Annual Meeting are deeply interconnected. Therefore, in either an in-person or virtual scenario, these programs would still take place together—and both would be moved to the first week of June if held in person.” Although the timing could change, he continued, “[W]e would still plan to preserve many of the time-honored traditions of the program like the alumni processions, celebrating reunion classes, recognizing the Harvard Medalists, and hearing from the Harvard and HAA presidents.” If they cannot be safely held in person, both will be hosted virtually.

The Professional Schools in Context

The professional-school announcements lacked any element of dramatic surprise:

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in a majority of U.S. states (41 as of October 15), with several recording their highest weekly counts since the pandemic emerged last March—and nationwide, the number of cases exceeded 8 million at mid month, as deaths exceeded 215,000.

The New York Times’s campus coronavirus counter has logged more than 178,000 cases at 1,400-plus institutions, most of which have not installed extensive (and expensive) testing and tracing regimens like those in place at Harvard (where those and manifold other precautions have proven extremely effective).

And across much of Europe, the current situation appears even more adverse than it is in the United States, making it nearly impossible for foreign students to be in residence.

The schools and their faculties seem largely to have adapted to remote instruction, and continue to invest in improving pedagogy online. (See “School Goes Remote” for a perspective on online undergraduate teaching and learning.)

Harvard Business School is offering hybrid classes, with physical barriers and enrollment limitations that reduce capacity in its teaching sharply. Harvard Medical School is pursuing its model of first-year remote instruction and in-person clinical rotations for its other M.D. students. And the Graduate School of Education announced last summer that its instruction would be remote for this entire academic year.

Opting for the remote model and instituting strict social-distancing measures for those community members who are in residence have obviously played a central role in maintaining public health on campus. Given the warnings by Harvard scientists, among others, that other coronaviruses are particularly dangerous during the winter months when colder weather drives people indoors, and possible complications from the advent of seasonal flu, it would be extraordinarily surprising if a major faculty resumed residential operation come late January or early February.

The University’s website for updated information on school plans is accessible here.