Jacinda Ardern to Speak at Harvard Commencement

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, making a planned trip to the United States, will be the featured guest speaker at Harvard’s 2022 Commencement exercises on the morning of May 26. The news, officially released by the University today, inadvertently leaked in a New Zealand report dated this morning—which cited two people with knowledge of the planned trip, probably from within the New Zealand government; the report was subsequently picked up by The Harvard Crimson.

The New Zealand report describes a planned trade mission to the United States, which is still being arranged, apparently; during the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to be the speaker at the first in-person Commencement since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the spring of 2020. Ardern imposed strict isolation on her island country, which attempted to limit the epidemic by taking advantage of its geographic remoteness and ability to control its borders.

The New Zealand reporter is Anna Fifield, who was a 2014 international Nieman Foundation Fellow at Harvard.

The text of the University announcement follows here: