Commencement
Photographs from Commencement Week
5.26.22
On assignment for Harvard Magazine, Jim Harrison has captured the emotions, traditions, and historic moments at Harvard Commencements for decades. In this most unusual of Commencement years, celebrating the class of 2022 with an in-person graduation, and the classes of 2020 and 2021 with a deferred recognition of their achievements after two years of online ceremonies, we are proud to present some of his favorite images from this week. Access our complete and continuing coverage here and see our Commencement Day coverage here. ~The Editors