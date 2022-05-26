Your independent source for Harvard news since 1898 | SUBSCRIBE

Commencement

Photographs from Commencement Week

5.26.22

Photograph by Jim Harrison


Photograph by Jim Harrison

On assignment for Harvard Magazine, Jim Harrison has captured the emotions, traditions, and historic moments at Harvard Commencements for decades. In this most unusual of Commencement years, celebrating the class of 2022 with an in-person graduation, and the classes of 2020 and 2021 with a deferred recognition of their achievements after two years of online ceremonies, we are proud to present some of his favorite images from this week. Access our complete and continuing coverage here and see our Commencement Day coverage here.       ~The Editors

 

Phi Beta Kappa, Tuesday May 24, 2002 

 
 

Baccalaureate, Tuesday May 24, 2022

 

ROTC Commissioning Ceremony  Wednesday, May 25





 

Class Day, Wednesday, May 25






 

Commencement Day, Thursday, May 26







 

