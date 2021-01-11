Will Spring Education Plans Slip?

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens public health and overwhelms hospitals around the country, University leaders sent a “sobering” note to the community today, noting that although “some of our Schools have announced that they intend to welcome back increased numbers of students to campus for spring semester” (notably the College, as many as 3,100 of about 6,600 undergraduates—up from about half that many in the fall term), such plans “depend on the status of the pandemic and may need to change if the situation continues to deteriorate.”

As an indication of just how much conditions have deteriorated, President Lawrence S. Bacow, Provost Alan M. Garber, and others observed, “Last Thursday, more than 7,000 new infections were reported in the Commonwealth—nearly twenty-five times the number we saw when the fall semester was getting under way; some two-thirds of cities and towns are now considered high risk for transmission, and more contagious variants of COVID-19 are starting to take hold.”

It is perhaps notable that Stanford on Saturday announced that its winter-quarter plans to house freshmen and sophomores on campus had been shelved. Stanford’s announcement cited a tenfold increase in cases per 100,000 residents in its surrounding county compared to the rate in the week before Thanksgiving. In addition, the number of students who tested positive reportedly quadrupled during the week ending January 8.

As the Harvard leaders observed, the University must be guided by state and city regulations, and its decisions will be shaped by “key indicators, including University, local, and regional infection rates, as well as hospital capacity in the Greater Boston area. Each School has developed contingency plans and will be in touch with more specific information as spring term approaches.” Although campus infection-control measures were largely adhered to during the fall term, the community prevalence of the coronavirus is greatly elevated; it is the middle of winter, when outside gatherings and activities are far more restricted than they were during much of the prior semester; and the undergraduates being invited back are upperclassmen and -women, with established social networks and activities (unlike those first-year students who were resident during the fall)—all posing real challenges.

(Updated January 11, 2021, at 7:55 p.m.: In a separate message today, Harvard College dean Rakesh Khurana expressed confidence in the behavioral and health-testing protocols the institution has in place, and therefore in moving forward, at least for now, to receive the students invited back to campus for the spring semester (which begins January 25). But one reason for his confidence may be that far fewer students than the cohort invited appear to have accepted the offer. Data have not been released since students registered their decisions on whether to return to campus for a semester of remote learning (the deadline was December 14), but Khurana indicated that although “we were at a 25 percent residential density in the fall, we expect only a modest increase in the spring to about 30 percent": perhaps 2,000 undergraduates on campus, versus capacity for 3,100—seniors and most juniors, principally—who could be accommodated in single Harvard bedrooms.0

The full text of today’s message from University leaders follows.